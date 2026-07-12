Ridit Sharma, an aspiring gamer, describes a similar evolution. “Gaming was always something I enjoyed, but over time it changed,” he says. “I started feeling it in my nerves—curious about how games are made, designed, who does all of this.” Income remains modest for now, but his ambitions are not. His family’s attitude has shifted too. The wider culture is beginning to catch up. “Creators like Anshul Bisht, Piyush Joshi, and Payal Dhare have built massive audiences and successful careers,” says Samarth Kulshreshtha, Founder and Creative Director of Samarth Adworks Studio. “The child playing games today could become India’s next big gamer tomorrow.”

The proof arrived in bank accounts. Raj Varma was working at a diamond factory in Surat when PUBG Mobile changed the trajectory of his life. “At that time, even Rs 10,000 felt huge for me,” says Raj, better known as Snax, now 26. “Then suddenly we were seeing tournaments where teams could win lakhs.” His team reached the Delhi finals and finished fifth. The payout was life-changing. “Each player earned around one lakh rupees,” he says. That single transaction did more to convince his family that gaming was real than any explanation ever could.

Persistence, it turns out, is a recurring theme in Indian gaming. Gulrez Khan, better known as Joker Ki Haveli, now has 1.81 million YouTube subscribers, but came close to abandoning the industry altogether. He was seriously considering returning to Qatar for a conventional job when a conversation with Lokesh Jain, co-founder of S8UL, changed his mind. “That discussion made me rethink what I was building,” he says. “I realised this was not just gameplay or entertainment.” Today his work extends far beyond playing games. It involves scripting, production, audience engagement and building narratives across BGMI streams and vlogs. “Gaming does not have a fixed structure in the beginning,” he says. “You have to build everything from scratch—your audience, your consistency, your identity. That unpredictability is what makes it both challenging and rewarding.”

Veterans of the ecosystem have learned the same lesson. “You cannot depend on one role forever. The career is what you build around it,” says Salman Ahmad, better known as Mamba. Harsh Paudwal, known as Goblin, is equally blunt. “There is much more structure involved than people realise—strategy, content planning, reviewing mistakes, maintaining discipline across a schedule that does not have an off-day. The moment you treat it like a hobby, someone else who is treating it like a profession overtakes you.”