The Great Ethanol Swindle

One has to appreciate the creative ways the government finds to extract money from the pockets of common people. The ethanol-blended petrol E10-E20, which is set to become E30 soon, is one of the magical tricks that the mandarins in the air-conditioned corridors of New Delhi have pulled on the unsuspecting public. They call ethanol-blended petrol a matter of physical prudence. They call it import substitution and green transition. It is a genius move if you own an ethanol blending factory. For everyone else, it is a disaster.

There has been a great public relations exercise by the concerned parties to justify this E20 and E30 push. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the PSUs it controls argue that ethanol possesses an exceptionally high Research Octane Number of 108.5 compared to regular petrol’s 84.4. In other words, they are giving us 95-octane petrol. According to official notes from trials conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Indian Oil Corporation, this higher octane improves anti-knock properties, enhances acceleration, and increases volumetric efficiency due to a high latent heat of vaporisation, which cools the intake manifold. Furthermore, they cite life-cycle emission reductions of up to 30 per cent in carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon particulates. Having worked in the industry for close to a quarter of a century, I can vouch for all of these. There is also a huge foreign exchange gain of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore a year.