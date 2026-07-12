The Stuff of Legends

Step into artist Birendra Pani’s latest exhibition and mythology seems to have wandered into a futuristic cityscape. A Shiva face, its third eye flung open, gazes out with an unmistakably contemporary presence. Nearby, Vishnu’s Matsyavatar is no longer confined to ancient scripture but imagined as a fictional saviour hurtling towards Earth. Across the canvases, gods, avatars and symbols drift through geometric cityscapes, suspended somewhere between myth and modernity.

This interplay lies at the heart of Neo, Urban, Avatar: A Mythopoesis of the Contemporary Times-II, the Odisha artist’s latest exhibition in Delhi. Over the last three decades, Pani has developed a visual language where Indian mythology, urban life and surrealism continually overlap. The seeds of this imagination were sown early. Growing up in Odisha with sculptor parents, Pani spent much of his childhood sketching through mathematics classes while dreaming of studying at Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan. That dream eventually came true. The legacy of Nandalal Bose and the guidance of artists such as Jogen Chowdhury shaped his understanding of line, form and the Santiniketan aesthetic. Later, at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara, mentor Bhupen Khakhar encouraged him to develop an independent visual vocabulary.