The Temple Theft That Tests Zero Tolerance

Aeons ago, from the cusp of mythology and history, an austere prince of Ayodhya went into exile to keep his father’s word. And 14 years later he returned to establish a kingdom of purity: Ram Rajya. That primeval purity was despoiled at the Ram Mandir by human greed, at the very site erected to mark the cusp where pure faith met the politics of faith. In Hindu ritual grammar, any donation to a deity is not a transaction between donor and institution. It is an offering transferred to the deity’s ownership, held in trust by human intermediaries accountable to dharmic, and not merely, legal standards. A burglary is a crime against property. A theft from a temple’s donation box is a crime against the covenant that enjoins the believer and his god; divine blessing is not liquid cash sitting in a money box. When that covenant is broken, the violation is not about money. It is a theological crisis.
To understand why the Ram Temple theft is not just another corruption story, understand what the Ram Temple was built to signify, before it was built at all. LK Advani’s Rath Yatra of 1990 from Somnath to Ayodhya was not a campaign tour. It was pilgrimage as mobilisation: a travelling sacred geography that transformed a legal and archaeological dispute over a worship site into a civilisational referendum. It was a Hindu analogue, in structure, if not theology, to the way the Crusades fused pilgrimage, war, and salvation into a single act of the conquest of one God of the worlds. The Yatra did not end in Ayodhya. In reality, it ended in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, in the deaths of karsevaks in police firing in 1990, and in communal violence that killed thousands across India in the years that followed. Ayodhya became, in the language of its own votaries, not a sleepy town but a powerful idea. It is the Jerusalem of the Hindu mind, to be reclaimed from the ghost of invasions past. The BJP and the RSS narrated the subsequent three decades of litigation, the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict, the bhoomi pujan, and the pran pratishtha performed by the Prime Minister himself in January 2024 as the closing of that arc. It is perhaps the reason why the party’s own temple rhetoric has always exceeded ordinary political language. It was the vocabulary of theodicy: sacrifice, vindication, restoration.
Will faith be restored and the political purpose be vindicated? The politics of disowning responsibility has begun with saffron leaders demanding the agencies question Priyanka Gandhi. In true Pavlovian fashion the deflection ecosystem fired: pet anchors ranted calling it an attack on Hinduism. Opinion writers saw an Opposition hand blowing up a small level threat into a national conspiracy. Regardless of veracity or intent, this is the wrong tree to bark up. The devotee who prayed for Ram Lalla to be given a home is too distraught to care about politics. Small or big, to them, it was vandalisation of their faith, pure and simple. The state elections are next year, and Priyanka couldn’t have asked for a better electoral donation. Other temples have been looted in the past but the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is not just another temple. It replicates, in miniature, exactly the same violation the Ayodhya movement in totality claimed to be reversing. Yogi Adityanath was reaching precisely for this register when he warned publicly that tampering with Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated and that no one would be spared. The choice of his word was ‘faith’, and not ‘funds.’ It does not look like an accidental choice. Adityanath has powerful enemies in his own party, for whom the theft would have been a boon to allege incompetence. But the merciless monk moved with visible speed at the operational level; the political stakes are considerable. But decisiveness only against the men who counted the cash is decisiveness calibrated to the wrong altitude. A detail that should alarm any believer who thought this was a local Ayodhya problem is that similar allegations of donation theft have surfaced at Badrinath.
This is the BJP’s moment that will define whether “zero tolerance” was a policy or a slogan. Arresting the men who physically pocketed the notes is just placing accountability at the level of hands, and not the level of stewardship. Sparing the highest would not merely be an incomplete investigation. It would be the second desecration: the first was committed by whoever pocketed the offerings, and the second committed by whoever decided that accountability has a ceiling. Advani’s Yatra and the karsevaks who died for janmabhoomi did not merely sanctify a building. They sanctified a claim: any sacrilege at this site, unique among India’s contested religious geographies, is higher than ordinary institutional impunity. Ayodhya can survive the theft. It cannot survive the theft being forgiven at the level where forgiveness matters most.
If the SIT’s re-audit and the CBI referral, now under consideration, stop at aides and security guards, while the leadership exits quietly through resignation rather than investigation, the state will have punished theft but protected the architecture that made theft possible.
That, my friend, is not zero tolerance. That is triage.