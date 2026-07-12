The Temple Theft That Tests Zero Tolerance

Aeons ago, from the cusp of mythology and history, an austere prince of Ayodhya went into exile to keep his father’s word. And 14 years later he returned to establish a kingdom of purity: Ram Rajya. That primeval purity was despoiled at the Ram Mandir by human greed, at the very site erected to mark the cusp where pure faith met the politics of faith. In Hindu ritual grammar, any donation to a deity is not a transaction between donor and institution. It is an offering transferred to the deity’s ownership, held in trust by human intermediaries accountable to dharmic, and not merely, legal standards. A burglary is a crime against property. A theft from a temple’s donation box is a crime against the covenant that enjoins the believer and his god; divine blessing is not liquid cash sitting in a money box. When that covenant is broken, the violation is not about money. It is a theological crisis.

To understand why the Ram Temple theft is not just another corruption story, understand what the Ram Temple was built to signify, before it was built at all. LK Advani’s Rath Yatra of 1990 from Somnath to Ayodhya was not a campaign tour. It was pilgrimage as mobilisation: a travelling sacred geography that transformed a legal and archaeological dispute over a worship site into a civilisational referendum. It was a Hindu analogue, in structure, if not theology, to the way the Crusades fused pilgrimage, war, and salvation into a single act of the conquest of one God of the worlds. The Yatra did not end in Ayodhya. In reality, it ended in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, in the deaths of karsevaks in police firing in 1990, and in communal violence that killed thousands across India in the years that followed. Ayodhya became, in the language of its own votaries, not a sleepy town but a powerful idea. It is the Jerusalem of the Hindu mind, to be reclaimed from the ghost of invasions past. The BJP and the RSS narrated the subsequent three decades of litigation, the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict, the bhoomi pujan, and the pran pratishtha performed by the Prime Minister himself in January 2024 as the closing of that arc. It is perhaps the reason why the party’s own temple rhetoric has always exceeded ordinary political language. It was the vocabulary of theodicy: sacrifice, vindication, restoration.