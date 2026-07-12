Watt Women Want

The first thing that surprised everyone was not that Rafea Anadan, an illiterate mother of four daughters, became an engineer. It was that she got on a plane. In her small Bedouin village in Jordan, women rarely travelled alone. They were expected to manage the household, raise children and tend livestock. Schooling for girls often ended early, and engineering belonged to a world so distant it barely seemed imaginable. So when Anadan announced that she was leaving for India to learn solar engineering, many assumed she would return home within days. Instead, she returned as what people would call Jordan’s first female solar engineer.

Her unlikely journey began in Tilonia, a dusty village in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district that has become one of the world’s most unusual classrooms. Here, at Barefoot College, nearly 3,000 women from some of the most remote corners of Africa, Asia and Latin America have learned to assemble solar lanterns, solder circuit boards and install solar panels. Together, they have helped bring light to nearly half a million households, benefiting more than two million people.