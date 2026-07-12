When the Teacher Stops Learning

Some days ago, I was in conversation with a large group of schoolteachers drawn from various disciplines and institutions and I asked them the following three questions:

1. Mention the names of any books that you have read recently and which you have also discussed with your students.

2. Describe any truly innovative recent activity that you have engaged in with the help of AI and which your students have found engaging as well as rewarding.

3. Name three individuals from the pages of history in your specific disciplines whom you have deeply admired and give reasons for your assertions. Have you ever discussed these names with your students?

I was disappointed to learn that barring a small number of teachers the rest failed to give satisfactory responses to at least two of the three questions. In fact, a significant number of teachers did not have any worthwhile views on any of the three queries. The reason for highlighting this episode here is to bring to the fore the dearth of well-trained teachers in our schools.