The Dark Side of Romance

There is always a first time.

On June 14, 2026, 20-year-old would-be bride Siya Goyal told her fiancé Ketan Agarwal she had seen a snake near the edge of a cliff at Lohagad Fort and pushed him when he leaned down to look. He grabbed a branch, saved himself, and told his family what had happened. He said Siya saved his life. He was a successful realtor and about to marry a rich businessman’s daughter in a wedding on which the spend was expected to be `14 crore.

Four days later, she brought him back to the same spot.

This time, while Ketan stood at the Maratha-era rampart looking out at the Sahyadri hills, perhaps thinking of the Mahabaleshwar trip he had booked to celebrate Siya’s birthday the following day, two people pushed him from behind into a gorge 400 ft deep. The first was Siya. The second person was Chetan Chaudhary, 22, Siya’s lover, who had followed them to the fort in a hoodie despite the summer heat, keeping his distance until the moment it mattered. The next morning, Siya visited Ketan’s family. She sat with his father and said tearfully, “Ketan is watching over us from above. Please stay strong.”

Then she went home, and for the next five days continued her normal life. A psychopath? Pehaps. But a victim too.

Barely a year before Ketan was killed, another marriage had unravelled with chilling results. Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, married Sonam, 25, on May 11, 2025, in Indore. Nine days later, while honeymooning near Cherrapunji, the couple vanished during a trek. Raja’s body was later recovered from a gorge with fatal head injuries. Police allege Sonam conspired with Raj Kushwaha, with whom she was reportedly having an affair, and hired three contract killers to kill Raja. Sonam surrendered weeks later after initially claiming she had been drugged and abducted (she couldn’t say by whom or why). The trial has not yet begun, and her family continues to deny the allegations.

License to Kill

Those two cases are only the most visible entries in a steadily growing roll call of alleged relationship-linked murders. In Meerut, Muskan Rastogi is accused of murdering her husband with the help of her lover before cutting up his body and sealing the dismembered parts inside a blue cement drum before leaving for an intimate holiday. In Auraiya, Pragati stands accused of hiring a contract killer to murder her husband just 15 days after their wedding. In Bhiwani, police alleged YouTuber Ravina conspired with her alleged lover to strangle her husband. In Karnataka, police claimed software engineer Swathi Byadagi was strangled by her boyfriend after objecting to his decision to marry another woman. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime in India 2024 report, “love affairs” emerged as the third most common recorded motive for murder. Of India’s 27,049 recorded murders in 2024, about 5.4 percent were attributed to them and another 0.6 per cent to “illicit” relationships. The NCRB does not separately classify killings involving unmarried partners, suggesting the true extent of romance-related violence may be even larger.

Criminologists who study intimate-partner homicides describe a recurring psychological pattern, whatever be the accused partner’s gender. A relationship the girl cannot legitimately get out of because of family pressure, social stigma, financial entanglement or the absence of communication for ending things becomes a trap. Hyderabad-based behaviourist and psychologist Pranjal Mani Tripathi says, “People refrain from violence not only because of the law but also because of morality. However, morality itself can be conflicted. There is society-based morality, shaped by social and religious expectations, and individual-based morality, guided by a person’s own values.”