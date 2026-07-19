Wood you look at that!

At a time when Indian design is increasingly drawn to experimentation with materials such as metal, acrylic, and stone, Ahmedabad-based studio Tectona Grandis Furniture is looking back in time. With a calling towards rootedness and material depth, TGF approaches design with a material that has always been used in Indian furniture.

Reclaimed teak wood—sourced from old demolishing houses in Gujarat—lies at the heart of the brand and forms the foundation of their furniture. Wooden shafts once used to make pillars, beams, and windows of old buildings are selected, processed, and given a new life by transformation into armchairs, beds, and consoles. The aged wood, in turn, lends the pieces a richer colour and texture.