Ladies who know their business

At first light, when the sugarcane fields of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh are still wrapped in a soft haze and the day’s punishing heat hasn’t yet descended, a faint mechanical hum slices through the morning silence. Standing at the edge of the field, 36-year-old Seema Gupta lifts a bulky agricultural drone into the air. It rises steadily before gliding over the crop in neat, calculated arcs, releasing a fine mist of pesticide over acres of farmland. A few years ago, Gupta’s mornings unfolded very differently. They revolved around her family’s paan shops or meetings of a self-help group. Today, she loads the drone onto an e-rickshaw before dawn and heads from farm to farm as a NaMo Drone Didi and agricultural drone pilot, offering precision pesticide-spraying services to farmers across the district.

Her story mirrors a transformation sweeping through Purvanchal. Across Eastern Uttar Pradesh, women are stepping into businesses once considered firmly outside their domain—from agricultural drone pilots and photographers to founders of digital libraries and social media agencies. Many of them have found support through Jagriti Sewa Sansthan, an NGO that mentors entrepreneurs across the region, helping them access funding, training and networks at the grassroots. “I wanted to work so that I never have to stand empty handed in front of my husband for money,” Gupta says, her eyes following the drone as it disappears over the green canopy. “The money I earn enables me to also fulfill a few of my own wishes,” she adds with a smile.