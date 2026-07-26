Southern Storm

DK Shivakumar is comfortable with power. You can see it. Walk into the expansive, wood-lined chief minister’s chamber in Vidhana Saudha and you know who is the alpha of the omega of authority. The room is packed with ministers, bureaucrats, politicians, and aides, all part of the voltage of energy charging the atmosphere. The Chief Secretary is there, rapidly going through notes to be shown to the boss with the efficiency of an expert long used to the power of papers. Shivakumar, initialised as DKS, is at the head of the conference table, filling the chief minister’s chair, listening carefully to officials, asking for clarifications and occasionally interrupting in a voice that is neither soft nor harsh. It is the voice of a politician which can be raised to the highest octave of a battle cry; of a negotiator who cajoles his foes and reassures allies; of a leader who connects with adoring audiences, walking alongside crowds with the ease born of grassroots camaraderie, enjoying the adulation, showers of rose petals, and followers feasting on the echo.

It is also the voice of power, with a tonality that took him many years and many wars to be heard by New Delhi and took him to the pinnacle of government in Karnataka—one of the three formidable Southern bastions of the Congress. Barely over a month has passed since Siddaramaiah stepped down after three years in the CM’s chair; he did so reluctantly after the gentle, and not-so-gentle prodding from 10, Janpath and Priyanka.

“What’s the plan? How will your government be different from previous governments?”

DKS smiles almost bashfully. “I’m focused on 2029, that is all for now,” he says. Skilled veteran politicians can pack a lot into the banal. 2029 is when Karnataka goes to the polls and when the DKS style of governance and politics are put to the test. It is the year an electoral victory would ensure his place in the Congress galaxy, where Rahul Gandhi—the prince gave his newest chief minister only five minutes at Bengaluru airport—would have to acknowledge as a mass leader matters more than any armchair advisor. 2029 is also the year when the fate of the BJP’s Southern push will be decided.

So yes, focusing on 2029 means more than what meets the eye.

What met the eye, last week was DKS being detained at the Congress rally outside the PM’s house. Politics means reading the tea leaves in nuances: significantly his first act of defiance over a national issue since he became chief minister was protesting against the Modi government along with the Gandhi siblings and Opposition leaders. But before all that, what met the eye had happened on the evening of June 3, at Glass House of Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru: a 64-year-old man from the village of Doddalahalli taking the oath of office as Chief Minister of Karnataka. He held a copy of the Constitution of India. He invoked the name Veera Gangadhara Ajja, the seer of Nagarbhavi mutt. In attendance were the heavy hitters in opposition politics: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan and Telangana’s chief minister Revanth Reddy. The occasion marked the culmination of a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and then deputy Shivakumar which had been the subject of political speculation since the Congress won 135 seats—a majority no single party has managed in Karnataka in recent memory. With the instinctive understanding of Southern tradition, he sent the precise signal that politics is for enemies, but there are no enemies in politics. Hours before his swearing in, he visited Yediyurappa to seek his blessings. Then the ailing Deve Gowda at home. A benediction sought from elder statesmen that signified his brand of politics. DKS recalls Karnataka was the turning point in the last few years, when the South steadily moved towards the Congress. He sees a ripple effect spreading, as the “confidence and momentum we built here travelled to Telangana”. He is sure Karnataka showed that the Congress can win, govern and deliver. And in Kerala too, people wanted a credible alternative, and the Congress presented one.