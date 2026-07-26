Steam Supreme

The Kärcher SC 2 EasyFix Steam Cleaner brings the power of high-temperature steam to everyday household cleaning, making it an excellent choice for those looking to reduce their dependence on chemical cleaners. Combining performance, convenience and thoughtful design, it offers an efficient way to tackle stubborn dirt while maintaining a more hygienic home. Once heated in approximately 6.5 minutes, the cleaner delivers a continuous flow of steam capable of sanitising a wide range of hard surfaces. Kärcher claims it eliminates up to 99.99% of common household bacteria on hard surfaces using steam alone, making it particularly useful for homes with children, pets or allergy sufferers.

The 1-litre water tank provides enough capacity to clean up to 75 sqm on a single fill. Its two-level steam regulation allows users to adjust the intensity according to the surface and the amount of dirt. One of the standout features is the EasyFix floor cleaning system. The hook-and-loop mechanism makes changing cleaning cloths quick and hygienic, eliminating the need to touch dirty fabrics after use. The flexible floor nozzle glides comfortably under furniture and into corners, making it easier to clean areas that are often difficult to reach with conventional mops.

It is equally effective on tiles, sealed hard floors, taps, mirrors, kitchen countertops, bathroom fittings, hobs and grout lines, helping restore shine without harsh chemicals.

Price: Rs. 26,499

Details: kaercher.com