The Commander’s Script

The DMK and AIADMK have, between them, governed Tamil Nadu without interruption since 1967. The last concluded election marked the first time a non-Dravidian party emerged as the largest formation in the Assembly since the 1960s. The colossus that Anna built, and then MGR rebuilt, and then Jayalalithaa inherited, and then Stalin attempted to perpetuate, crumbled in a single afternoon in May, at the hands of a man whose most recent occupation was playing action heroes onscreen. His beginning, perhaps, was with Mersal, which premiered in 2017. The film unintentionally turned Vijay into a national political figure. The protagonist is a doctor who charges `5 for his medical consultations: it was a pointed critique of India’s privatised healthcare system. In the climax, Vijay’s dialogue explicitly questions the implementation of GST and the state of public welfare. The BJP reacted by calling Vijay being a Christian and accused him of running a ‘hatred campaign’. What happened next was on an unprecedented national scale; Vijay’s fanbase operated as a political machine before the political machine even existed. Vijay’s support base ensured #MersalvsModi, trended on social media, dragging the Prime Minister into a controversy he had nothing to do with. The hashtag trended for days.

In July 2009, Vijay organised his fan clubs, reportedly numbering around 85,000 across Tamil Nadu under the umbrella of one welfare association titled Vijay Makkal Iyakkam: Vijay’s People Movement. It contested and won 115 of 169 seats in the rural local body elections. This was a rehearsal of the time to come and what separates Vijay from Rajinikanth, who spent a decade oscillating between political debut and retreat. By the time Vijay formally announced the launch of TVK, the party was officially registered, and its skeletal structure was already in place. Taken together, Vijay’s films indicate the intelligent use of mass cinema to build not just a fanbase but a demographically specific constituency: a hero who is never upper-caste, never metropolitan-elite, never at ease in institutions, but comes from outside the system, and defeats the system through a combination of physical force and moral righteousness. The villain in a Vijay film is not poverty. It is always specific, named, institutionalised corruption. TVK’s manifesto, released before the April 23 election, seems to have been reverse-engineered from this filmography: free LPG cylinders, monthly financial support for women heading households, interest-free education loans, a stipend for unemployed college graduates. It does not speak in the abstract of structural reform or economic policy. It targets relief for the specific people who appear in the background of every Vijay film. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, speaking at a public event in late May, said watching Tamil Nadu made him “jealous”. He rued that while he spent 15 years in politics before becoming Deputy CM, while TVK did it in two. Kalyan’s remark was generous and human, the math was accurate, and the implication was understood across every green room and party office: the Vijay model has been validated. It has four replicable components. Vijay’s films are mass entertainment but with politically coded scripts; they are not propaganda, but portray a corrupt system felled by the virtuous outsider and the crowd as the sovereign factor. The second part is the welfare infrastructure Vijay built through fan clubs and had operated below the electoral political radar for years. Third comes a digital mobilisation operation that creates a parallel public sphere loyal to the star. Last, a manifesto that translates the cinematic grievance inventory directly into welfare pledges. TVK’s membership reportedly reached 1.5 crore by June 2025. And what the South is now asking—in Telangana where the BRS’ dynasty collapsed as fast as it rose; in Karnataka where no party has won back-to-back since DKS’s rise; in Kerala, where the Left and the Congress trade power with the regularity of a metronome and the exhaustion is evident—is whether the Vijay template is geography-specific or merely precedent-dependent. The answer, for now, is that no other South Indian film star has built what Vijay has.