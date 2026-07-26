The Commander’s Script

The first surprise the uninitiated notices at a public rally of Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay is that the crowd already knows the dialogue. During a campaign event in Tirunelveli in April, he asked the assembled masses, “Can you hear me?” It was a familiar line, one he has delivered in various registers across three decades of cinema. And they heard him. The roar that answered rose from the throats of people who had been rehearsing for this very moment since 1995. The essential fact about the Vijay phenomenon analytical frameworks usually miss is that the Vijay political project did not follow the cinematic version. It was built inside that version, scene by scene, film by film, over 20 years of carefully chosen stories about corrupt governments, stolen votes, and the lone outsider who crashes the system and breaks it. By the time he formally launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on February 2, 2024, Vijay was already governing Tamil Nadu in the imagination of several million people.
In April 2024, when the Lok Sabha election date for Tamil Nadu was announced, Vijay was in the middle of a film shoot in Russia for GOAT (The Greatest of All Time). He stopped the shoot, flew back to India, and cast his vote at a polling booth in Neelankarai, Chennai. That image of him voting travelled across Tamil Nadu. It was also the starting point for an attempt to explain TVK’s youth mobilisation. Six years earlier, Vijay had played a character (in the 2018 film Sarkar) who does exactly this: a corporate figure and NRI who flies home to Tamil Nadu from America specifically to cast his vote, but finds someone else has already voted in his name. The ensuing fight against electoral fraud is the film’s central theme. Before Sarkar, there was Kaththi (2014) which addressed the question about whether Vijay’s cinema was entertainment or a manifesto. Vijay is Jeevanandham, a social activist fighting to save a village’s agricultural land from a multinational corporation planning to seize it for industrial use. The climax of the film has him delivering a press conference speech excoriating the media which covers trivial stories while farmers die in the hundreds.
The people of Tamil Nadu worship its silver screen gods—temples built to MGR while he still breathed, and Jayalalithaa garlanded and fans wept at her feet. The state has long been the laboratory where the most volatile compound in Indian politics is synthesised: the transformation of mass devotion into electoral arithmetic. But when Vijay, known to 80 million Tamils simply as ‘Thalapathy’ (the Commander) was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10, he was not just another actor crossing the aisle. The cult had become a government.
The DMK and AIADMK have, between them, governed Tamil Nadu without interruption since 1967. The last concluded election marked the first time a non-Dravidian party emerged as the largest formation in the Assembly since the 1960s. The colossus that Anna built, and then MGR rebuilt, and then Jayalalithaa inherited, and then Stalin attempted to perpetuate, crumbled in a single afternoon in May, at the hands of a man whose most recent occupation was playing action heroes onscreen. His beginning, perhaps, was with Mersal, which premiered in 2017. The film unintentionally turned Vijay into a national political figure. The protagonist is a doctor who charges `5 for his medical consultations: it was a pointed critique of India’s privatised healthcare system. In the climax, Vijay’s dialogue explicitly questions the implementation of GST and the state of public welfare. The BJP reacted by calling Vijay being a Christian and accused him of running a ‘hatred campaign’. What happened next was on an unprecedented national scale; Vijay’s fanbase operated as a political machine before the political machine even existed. Vijay’s support base ensured #MersalvsModi, trended on social media, dragging the Prime Minister into a controversy he had nothing to do with. The hashtag trended for days.
In July 2009, Vijay organised his fan clubs, reportedly numbering around 85,000 across Tamil Nadu under the umbrella of one welfare association titled Vijay Makkal Iyakkam: Vijay’s People Movement. It contested and won 115 of 169 seats in the rural local body elections. This was a rehearsal of the time to come and what separates Vijay from Rajinikanth, who spent a decade oscillating between political debut and retreat. By the time Vijay formally announced the launch of TVK, the party was officially registered, and its skeletal structure was already in place. Taken together, Vijay’s films indicate the intelligent use of mass cinema to build not just a fanbase but a demographically specific constituency: a hero who is never upper-caste, never metropolitan-elite, never at ease in institutions, but comes from outside the system, and defeats the system through a combination of physical force and moral righteousness. The villain in a Vijay film is not poverty. It is always specific, named, institutionalised corruption. TVK’s manifesto, released before the April 23 election, seems to have been reverse-engineered from this filmography: free LPG cylinders, monthly financial support for women heading households, interest-free education loans, a stipend for unemployed college graduates. It does not speak in the abstract of structural reform or economic policy. It targets relief for the specific people who appear in the background of every Vijay film. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, speaking at a public event in late May, said watching Tamil Nadu made him “jealous”. He rued that while he spent 15 years in politics before becoming Deputy CM, while TVK did it in two. Kalyan’s remark was generous and human, the math was accurate, and the implication was understood across every green room and party office: the Vijay model has been validated. It has four replicable components. Vijay’s films are mass entertainment but with politically coded scripts; they are not propaganda, but portray a corrupt system felled by the virtuous outsider and the crowd as the sovereign factor. The second part is the welfare infrastructure Vijay built through fan clubs and had operated below the electoral political radar for years. Third comes a digital mobilisation operation that creates a parallel public sphere loyal to the star. Last, a manifesto that translates the cinematic grievance inventory directly into welfare pledges. TVK’s membership reportedly reached 1.5 crore by June 2025. And what the South is now asking—in Telangana where the BRS’ dynasty collapsed as fast as it rose; in Karnataka where no party has won back-to-back since DKS’s rise; in Kerala, where the Left and the Congress trade power with the regularity of a metronome and the exhaustion is evident—is whether the Vijay template is geography-specific or merely precedent-dependent. The answer, for now, is that no other South Indian film star has built what Vijay has.
Vijay’s game-changing break in Tamil politics was to demolish a 59-year duopoly on his first attempt with a barely two years old party without the backing of a national party, no caste arithmetic, and no prior legislative experience. This endeavour alone demands respect regardless of the phenomenon’s implications.
Vijay plays his cards close to his chest. There is no indication of national ambition, at least not immediately. However, intervening on national questions such as Rahul Gandhi’s detention, pushing for total abolition of the NEET examination nationwide, opposing the proposed delimitation bill, and seeking greater financial autonomy, all hints at a thinking going beyond Tamil Nadu. More importantly, the Vijay appeal is unusually portable. His brand rests on incorruptibility, personal discipline, celebrity charisma, and direct communication; all that resonate beyond state boundaries. He consciously projects administrative competence with direct and immediate civic solutions, suggesting he understands that national stature begins with a successful record in office. The real indicators, yet to emerge clearly, will be political, and not rhetorical by building regional alliances, attracting respected national figures, and eventually contesting parliamentary politics aggressively. The star has built a republic of fandom that has now become a government of accountability. The fans who poured milk over his cutouts in 2015 are now citizens governed by the very man in the cutout. Tamil Nadu has elected a Thalapathy. A Thalapathy who also is a Chief Minister who leads from the front.