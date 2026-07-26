Threshold of loss and renewal

The 2021 Konkan floods did more than alter Rohit Suresh Varekar’s artistic practice—they transformed the way he understood home. Watching ancestral houses collapse under relentless rain and landslides, the Sawantwadi-based artist realised that what was being lost was not merely architecture, but an entire repository of memory. Those questions form the basis of Umbara: At an Ancestral Threshold, Varekar’s solo exhibition at Gallerie Nvya in New Delhi. It brings together reclaimed doors, beams and pillars salvaged from collapsed mud houses across the Konkan, transforming them into sculptures and installations. At its centre is an immersive installation of weathered double-panel doors inscribed with ecological warnings inspired by environmentalist Madhav Gadgil.

Growing up in Konkan, Varekar had always seen its traditional homes as inseparable from the landscape. During the Covid lockdown, as floods ravaged villages across the region, that landscape changed forever. The destruction prompted him to collect doors, beams, and pillars salvaged from collapsed homes—not as relics frozen in time, but as materials that still had stories to tell. “I felt these materials wanted to converse,” the 27-year-old says. That conversation lies at the heart of his practice.