All in good time

With Swiss horological precision at its core and a distinctly global sensibility, Porte Bonheur brings together Indian diamonds, Swiss watchmaking expertise, and Italian leather craftsmanship. Founded by jewellery designer Rajat Jain, the Geneva-based maison occupies a rare space where technical excellence meets expressive design. Jain says, “I wanted to merge my two passions—diamonds and watches.”

The result is a collection that feels as much like fine jewellery as it does serious watchmaking. Natural diamonds trace the dials, while a central disc of mother-of-pearl lends a quiet luminosity. In the collection, rich crimson tones sit alongside understated dust blues. The silhouettes are equally diverse, moving from the bold and athletic to elegant forms that evoke classic refinement. Even the indices become an element of character—curvaceous and regal in the Pouvoir collection, and contemporary elsewhere.