Full steam ahead

As Indian travellers become increasingly sophisticated in their tastes, swapping cookie-cutter holidays for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, luxury travel is entering a new era. The latest obsession? The La Dolce Vita Orient Express, a rolling palace that has officially launched its first-ever transcontinental journey from Rome to Istanbul. Think of it as the ultimate antidote to airport lounges, baggage belts and red-eye flights. Following its debut in Italy in 2025, the ultra-exclusive train revives the legendary Orient Express legacy. Now, for the first time, guests can embark on a four-night, five-day odyssey linking Rome and Istanbul.
Designed by Milan’s celebrated Dimorestudio, the train channels the effortless glamour of 1960s Italy with jewel-toned interiors, polished brass accents and unapologetic old-world charm. Just 62 guests are accommodated across 12 Deluxe Cabins, 18 Suites and one spectacular La Dolce Vita Suite—the crown jewel of the train.
Naturally, dining is anything but an afterthought. Three-Michelin-starred chef Heinz Beck has curated menus that evolve with the landscape, showcasing regional ingredients and local culinary traditions as the train glides across Europe. The experience begins long before departure. Guests are welcomed at the newly designed Orient Express Lounge at Roma Ostiense with premium aperitivos, live music and private concierge services. Once onboard, the Bar Car transforms into a glamorous social salon serving rare wines, handcrafted cocktails, and live entertainment worthy of a European grand tour.
And then there’s the itinerary. Passengers cruise through Venice’s iconic canals via private water taxi, wander Budapest’s grand boulevards, and journey through the breathtaking Carpathian Mountains with curated stops in Brasov and Sinaia before making a dramatic arrival in Istanbul, the city forever intertwined with the mythology of the Orient Express.
Of course, luxury at this level doesn’t come cheap. Entry-level fares start at approximately Rs22.2 lakh per person for the one-way journey. For India’s growing tribe of experience-first luxury travellers, who have already conquered safari lodges in Africa, polar cruises in Antarctica and private island retreats in the Maldives, the La Dolce Vita Orient Express offers the chance to slow down without compromising on extravagance.