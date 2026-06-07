Full steam ahead

As Indian travellers become increasingly sophisticated in their tastes, swapping cookie-cutter holidays for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, luxury travel is entering a new era. The latest obsession? The La Dolce Vita Orient Express, a rolling palace that has officially launched its first-ever transcontinental journey from Rome to Istanbul. Think of it as the ultimate antidote to airport lounges, baggage belts and red-eye flights. Following its debut in Italy in 2025, the ultra-exclusive train revives the legendary Orient Express legacy. Now, for the first time, guests can embark on a four-night, five-day odyssey linking Rome and Istanbul.

Designed by Milan’s celebrated Dimorestudio, the train channels the effortless glamour of 1960s Italy with jewel-toned interiors, polished brass accents and unapologetic old-world charm. Just 62 guests are accommodated across 12 Deluxe Cabins, 18 Suites and one spectacular La Dolce Vita Suite—the crown jewel of the train.