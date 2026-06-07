Interview|The mom era is amazing: Madhuri Dixit Nene

From the warmth and charm of Nisha in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to the unpredictability of a serial killer in Mrs Deshpande, Madhuri Dixit Nene has spent decades commanding the screen. While audiences may remember her as Hindi cinema’s quintessential heroine, her recent roles have revealed a performer increasingly drawn to women who are flawed, complex, and far removed from convention. In Maa Behen, she plays Rekha, the head of a dysfunctional family whose instinct for self-preservation overturns every stereotype associated with motherhood. In this conversation, Nene reflects on breaking perceptions, carrying a legacy, and why she prefers well-written comedies.

Your image on screen was that of the perfect woman. But lately, you have played interesting women, from a serial killer in Mrs Deshpande to a mysterious superstar in The Fame Game, and now an atypical mother in Maa Behen. Are these current choices liberating?

Oh, yes. Sometimes, the image you have created of yourself has to be shaken up a little bit. I look at it as different characters that I’m playing. Moreover, OTT gives you the freedom to choose these kinds of subjects because they’re made without any constraints of commercial considerations. It also allows you to be free and do what you really want to do. Take up fleshed-out characters. In Maa Behen, my character is a mother, but she is one who clearly tells her daughters that if she goes down, they go with her too. They are chaotic as a family and dysfunctional in every possible way. Today, I feel I have the freedom to choose whatever I want to do, which I find interesting in terms of characters and stories.