Lighting Up Ray

The legendary French photographer Marc Riboud once said: “Taking pictures is savouring life intensely, every hundredth of a second.” And that is exactly what the exhibition Faces and Facets: Satyajit Ray in Colour is all about. The maverick filmmaker is captured through the lens of his long time collaborator, the late Nemai Ghosh, who presents the many moods, rituals and rhythms of Satyajit Ray across nearly 25 years.

Ray has often been remembered in stark black-and-white—cerebral, towering, untouchable. Colour transforms him entirely. Here, the filmmaker exists amid fading ochres, moss-green rooms, crimson fabrics, monsoon skies and the burnished gold of studio lamps. Suddenly, Ray is no longer a figure from film history, but someone inhabiting space in real time—smoking absentmindedly between takes, bending over calligraphy, laughing quietly with collaborators, or retreating into moments of intense inwardness. Ghosh’s camera lingers on gestures others may have overlooked: the way Ray held a pencil while sketching a frame, or the concentration with which he listened to actors rehearse. There is almost no spectacle in these photographs, and that is precisely their power.