Princess Diaries

Born into privilege but increasingly defined by purpose, a new generation of royal women is reshaping the meaning of inherited status in contemporary India. Rather than retreating into nostalgia or ceremonial roles, many have become advocates for causes ranging from women’s empowerment and education to conservation, craft revival, community development, and cultural preservation. Their work reflects a distinctly modern form of royal feminism—one that seeks to translate influence into impact, and inherited visibility into public service. Across India, the idea of royalty has outlived the institution itself. Titles were abolished decades ago, privy purses withdrawn, and political authority dissolved into a democratic order that left little formal space for kings and queens. And yet, in cities like Udaipur, in the forests of Odisha, and in the hinterlands of Punjab, the physical and cultural imprint of royal families endures—visible in palaces, archives, and in the expectations that still attach to certain names.

What has changed is how that inheritance is being understood. For a younger generation, it presents itself as a collection of responsibilities and resources. Some have turned to hospitality, opening ancestral homes to paying guests. Others have established foundations, conservation initiatives, educational programmes, or enterprises connected to local economies. Across regions, these women are moving beyond symbolic inheritance to active participation—reimagining heritage through entrepreneurship, cultural work, and community engagement. They are not preserving history behind glass, but placing it in motion: adapting textiles, opening palaces to public dialogue, supporting craft ecosystems, and creating opportunities for future generations. Their legacy lies not in what they have received, but in what they choose to build.

All in One: Mrinalika M Bhanj Deo

Mayurbhanj, Odisha