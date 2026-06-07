The Folly of Measuring Gymkhana and Polo in Square Feet

In March, the Central government issued a 15-day eviction notice to the historic Jaipur Polo Ground authorities. Fortunately, the Delhi High Court intervened, and stayed the eviction. Ironically, polo, a sport mistakenly associated with British aristocracy, is linked to the Indian subcontinent. The British may have popularised the game, but free India has recovered it as its own. Some of its finest polo players are from the Indian Army, whose cavalry traditions preserve and strengthen the sport. The Jaipur Polo Grounds are not merely sporting venues, but thriving reminders of our military heritage, horsemanship and a sporting culture that predates modern politics. The same can be said of racing. Long before racecourses were built by the colonial administration, horses occupied a place of honour in Indian tradition. They thunder through the Vedas, the epics and the chronicles of kingdoms from Rajasthan to the Deccan. Cavalry power decided the destiny of dynasties. Breeding stables and statecraft strategy went hand in hand. Equestrian culture did not come to India from across the seas; it was already a cultural phenomenon in the ethos of our subcontinent. The current, escalating tendency to imagine every inherited post-colonial institution through the lens of social and cultural revenge is absurd. The attempt to reduce the Gymkhana Club, polo grounds, and racecourses to mere “elite real estate” reflects a politics of resentment rather than a politics of confidence. A secure society does not declare war against every reminder of a past order. A mature response to such a complex history is neither worship nor vandalism. It is the smooth transition of stewardship. India’s greatest moments aren’t results of cultural spite. They have emerged from absorption, adaptation, and then renewal. We took the English language and converted it into an instrument of post-colonial success; we even donate Indian words to the Oxford English dictionary. We entered institutions once reserved for the whites and became their leading lights. Indians now direct multinational corporations, shape scientific research, teach in the world’s leading universities, and drive tech revolutions. The old colonial assumption of Western superiority is being loudly undermined by decades of Indian accomplishment. Seen in that light, the Gymkhana Club occupies a place in contemporary history far larger than its elitist reputation suggests. Whether the Pokhran blasts or liberalisation, India did not inherit the shell of a dead empire. Instead it acquired the pride to own it unapologetically and created an empire of its own with the effort of titans like Vallabhbhai Patel.