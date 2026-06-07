The Junk Miles and Dictionaries We Carry

I have reviewed more than 200 books on social media. Most reviews have passed without incident. Then one didn’t. The review was largely positive. I had recommended the book to my followers. But I’d mentioned something specific that hadn’t worked for me as a reader. What followed was a long message from the author: honest criticism, if it must exist at all, belongs in private, not on a public platform. I took the review down and sat with the strange, deflating feeling of having offered something generous, only to have it handed back to me as an injury.

Later that day, I went for a run. I’ve been training in Zone 2 lately. For the uninitiated, Zone 2 is a specific cardiovascular state, a pace that feels frustratingly slow. You know you can run faster. The ego insists on it. But the purpose of Zone 2 is adaptation, not performance. This is where the aerobic engine is quietly built. If you push harder, you move into Zone 3. You are still working, sweating, even feeling productive. But runners have a term for this kind of effort: junk miles. Expenditure without return. Somewhere during that run, it occurred to me that most of our difficult conversations are Zone 3. We are fully present, emotionally engaged, even convinced we are communicating, but without the slower, deliberate groundwork, very little actually gets through.