The objects of our affection

Your home is a window into your personal taste, and while a clean aesthetic can be soothing to look at, some gentle clutter when layered the right way forms a deeper visual narrative.

Shelf Stories: Interior stylist Anubha Laroiya Aneja, founder of HomAnAn, advises against buying books purely for aesthetics. Instead of arranging them like a library, Aneja suggests styling books in small clusters. “Stack a few books horizontally, place a candle or sculptural object on top, and intermix books with artefacts to create visual pauses. Group similar-coloured spines together, or let one bold spine stand out to energise a neutral shelf,” she adds.

Wander Finds: Bringing home decor items from your travels adds personality and memories to a space. “I tend to pick up one or two curios, a local painting, or an interesting postcard with tasteful graphics that remind me of that place,” says Gayatri Gunjal, principal architect at YellowSub Studio, who recommends choosing local art, handicrafts, or handlooms that reflect the destination.