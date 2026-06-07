The Parasites of the Republic

Then there is the bureaucracy, notorious for inefficiency, procedural delays, “rent-seeking”, and opacity, ranked as one of the worst in Asia.

We may also look at the extraordinary privileges and inefficiencies of the system the CJI presides over, with over 54 million cases pending in Indian courts, 93,000 of these before the Supreme Court. Cases routinely take decades to fruition, rewarding wrongdoers and bringing the ordinary citizen to ruin, even as poor undertrials spend years without bail.

The deepest problem is not corruption alone. It is impunity. When lawmakers accused of serious crimes sit in legislatures, when corrupt officials retire comfortably, when judicial delays become routine, and when accountability becomes selective, the state is hollowed out from within. Nations are not destroyed by their unemployed. They are weakened by institutions that cease to serve the public interest and begin serving themselves. India’s unemployed youth are not parasites on the Republic. They are among the principal victims of its failures.

Mass street protest led by the youth—the frustrated and angry Gen Z—have brought down governments in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal in our immediate neighbourhood. In New Delhi, there is a surface complacency, a conviction that ‘this can’t happen here’. An undercurrent of apprehension, nevertheless, exists—and is not entirely misplaced.