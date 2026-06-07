The thief steals the show again

Netflix’s Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine arrives with all the swagger, silk shirts, and smirking charm fans expect from the world of Money Heist. And while it takes a couple of episodes to truly settle into its rhythm, once it does, the series slips into a deliciously stylish groove.

At the centre of the plot is the irresistible Andrés de Fonollosa, better known as Berlin, played with magnetic ease by Pedro Alonso. He remains exactly the kind of thief audiences fell for the first time around: theatrical, vain, romantic, manipulative, oddly philosophical—and impossible to look away from. Alonso clearly knows this character inside out, and plays him like a man perpetually performing for an invisible audience. Even when the writing occasionally leans too heavily into his eccentricities, he carries the show with flair.