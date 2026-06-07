The Two-varna Reality of the South

Missionary and early colonial reports show that Shudras in 19th-century South India were widely educated. This is seen as proof that the pre-Macaulay education system in India was open and not caste-based. But such claims mislead, for they conflate the complex caste structure of India, into a homogenous whole.

For centuries, the land south of Vindhya was not part of Arya-varta. As per Hindu myths, these were regions where the Vedic way was introduced by Parashuram and Agastya. The land they came to had no Kshatriyas, only Shudras, and Asuras. Parashuram civilised the Shudras, and Agastya got rid of the Asuras. Thus the Vedic world expanded itself.

These mythological tales contain a germ of a memory. South Indian caste society did not run on the four-varna grid imported from North Indian Brahminical texts. In most of the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada-speaking regions, the working categories were effectively two: Brahmins at one pole, and a vast, internally differentiated Shudra majority at the other. There were no recognised Kshatriya or Vaishya varnas of any social weight. Once we see this, the missionary observation that “Shudras were educated” loses its air of paradox.