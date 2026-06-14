Coming Soon: Synthetic Intelligence

The questions synthetic intelligence raises are not new. They are, in some ways, the oldest questions that mankind has wrestled with, primeval and powerful.

What is a mind?

What is understanding?

What is it to know rather than merely to process?

The Turing Test, devised by the great mathematician, computer scientist and cryptographer Alan Turing—who was instrumental in Britain’s victory over the Nazis—succinctly framed the question in 1950: “Can a machine imitate a human conversationalist well enough to fool a judge?” His was a pragmatic inquiry, designed to sidestep metaphysics. But it also encoded an assumption that still governs the field for 75 years; that human cognition is the benchmark, and how machine intelligence comes close to human is the measure. Synthetic intelligence stands this assumption on its head. The question is no longer whether a machine can pass for human but whether a machine can develop genuine understanding through entirely different means: not to build a better imitation but the Real Thing. For centuries, intelligence was the exclusive domain of biology. Then, gradually, its position of being restricted to humans collapsed. Researchers have documented the sophisticated cognition of octopuses, corvids, elephants, and great apes. Each expansion of the circle met with resistance from conventional scientists. Acceptance, in all such cases, eventually does come. Synthetic intelligence is the next expansion of computer cognition: that minds can be engineered, and not just evolved. And also the proposition, or discovery, that the engineered version of intelligence is no less real. In a dish in Melbourne, 8,00,000 neurons are playing Pong. The score, at this particular moment in history, is less important than the game.