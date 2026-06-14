Dismiss the Roaches at Your Own Peril

The CJP must know every movement sets sail with barnacles stuck to its hull. The drifting opposition, naturally, is eager to cash in. Retired judge Markandey Katju lampooned Mahua Moitra—a social star without a political sky—to join his newly formed “Ishq Karo Party” that makes love, not war. Rahul Gandhi enjoyed a photo op with a student who exposed the rot; the boy whom a detestably sycophantic TV anchor called ‘“Pakistani”. It is noticeable the CJP is tempted to convert protest into electoral ambition. But cockroaches must know who they are dealing with. Narendra Modi is not rattled easily. He doesn’t give a damn what his foes think of him. His political career reflects the endurance to absorb, redirect, and outlast every emergency. A government that has survived economic shocks, border crises, and sustained Opposition campaigns will not be defeated by slogans, however photogenic the protest. Identifying a problem is easy. So is demanding a resignation and leading a march. The CJP’s hard work is to follow up its initial success by offering credible solutions: How should examination security be reformed? How should recruitment be restructured? How should the catastrophic mismatch between Indian degrees and Indian jobs be addressed? The moment cockroaches address these issues seriously, CJP will cease to be a Facebook-Instagram kerfuffle, which merely spilled over to Connaught Place as a bunch of pissed-off students. It could become a genuine power to reckon with. The students at Jantar Mantar did not gather for revolution. They gathered because someone stole their examination. If CJP gets that, it may yet become the first youth-led movement in modern India to be remembered for something other than its obituary. That, in the current ideological climate, will be genuinely revolutionary.