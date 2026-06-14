In the Garden of Shared Epics

The homes that are the dwellings of to-day

Will sink ‘neath shower and sunshine to decay,

But storm and rain shall never mar what I

Have built—the palace of my poetry.

—Ferdowsi

Ferdowsi is undoubtedly the king of Persian poets. Through his monumental Shahnameh—begun in 977 CE and completed over nearly three decades—he secured his place among the greatest preservers of language, literature, and cultural memory in world history.

That legacy came alive for me on the warm and humid evening of June 2 as I wandered through the outdoor exhibition Shared Epic Worlds: The Shahnameh, the Mahabharata, and the Indo-Persian Imagination at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. Presented by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, the Noor International Microfilm Centre in Iran, and the Iran Culture House, the exhibition transformed the gardens into a journey through one of the world’s greatest epics.