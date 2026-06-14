Philosophies for the Somewhat Young

In December 1894, a new undergraduate journal at Oxford called The Chameleon asked Oscar Wilde to contribute to its debut issue. Wilde, never one to write to order, sent back 35 disconnected, provocative, and thought-provoking aphorisms under the title ‘Phrases and Philosophies for the Use of the Young’. One of them states, “The old believe everything. The middle-aged suspect everything. The young know everything.” With my birthday coming up, I have been trying to figure out where I fall on Wilde’s spectrum. There is a small irony in the title. The phrases are for the use of the young, but it is the young who, in Wilde’s own telling, already know everything and so have no use for advice.

As a founder and PhD scholar researching the outer space economy, it is foolish to think I can even come close to knowing everything. There was this glorious period in my early 20s when I felt that I knew who I was, had a clear sense of where I wanted to be, and had figured out how to get there. Life turned out differently. In many ways, I exceeded the wildest expectations of my younger self. In others, I disappointed myself.