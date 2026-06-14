The Cowardly and Selfish Generation

Every generation in human history is marked by its contributions. Sometimes, the contributions are profound and change the course of history. For example, look at the generation that had its prime of youth during World War II and the post-war decolonisation period. The generation and the one before that had gone through some of the toughest times in human history. Their time was marked by sacrifices, struggle, and idealism. This doesn’t mean everyone in that generation had those qualities, but those were their markers. Many of the youth in that generation went to jail, braved the lathis and guns of the colonial forces, and won us the freedom through great personal sacrifices. They left the world a better place than how it was when they inherited it, at least in India.

The next generation, whose prime was in the 60s and 70s in India, was the generation of nation builders. An impoverished nation, emerging from two centuries of colonisation, the bloodshed of Partition, the great Bengal famine, and world war, had its task cut out. They had the burden of making one of the poorest, most diverse, communally sensitive, and mostly illiterate regions self-sufficient at the height of a global Cold War. They got many things wrong, but when we look back, they were great institution creators. They kept democracy strong. If we look at the map, we find that we are one of the few surviving democracies among the erstwhile colonies. We became self-sufficient in food and milk. A substantial achievement for a country that had 15 million deaths in the Bengal famine. That generation fought three wars, of which they drew one with Pakistan, lost to China, but won a spectacular victory against Pakistan again, and made the country a nuclear power in between. When the victorious Prime Minister, who had made a cult of blindly devoted followers, imposed an emergency, the same generation had the guts, conviction, and idealism to take to the streets and save democracy. They build the country.