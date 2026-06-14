The proof is in the plating

Madihah Home’s latest Kansa collection elevates the dining table with a thoughtfully curated 36-piece set comprising thalis, bowls, glasses, cutlery, and serving pieces. Crafted from Kansa—an age-old alloy of copper and tin—the collection is designed to offer a complete dining experience while celebrating the beauty of traditional craftsmanship. “The new collection draws from a desire to go back to something more rooted. Kansa has always been valued for its functional and cultural significance since time immemorial. Further, in Ayurveda it is known for its health benefits,” say Shikha and Kritarth Bhasin, Founders and Directors, Madihah Home.

Each piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans through a meticulous process involving casting, shaping, engraving and hand-polishing. “It is a detailed process which requires precision and skill and that is what gives each piece its individuality. No two pieces are exactly the same,” say the founders.

Designed with understated elegance, the collection—priced from `50,000 onwards—allows the material itself to command attention. “The idea was not to make the design too complex or ornate but allow the material to take centre stage.”