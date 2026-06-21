Double Dealing of Persecution Does Not Shame Conscience

Let me begin this column with the pronunciation of populism in the mother tongue of elections. Since the demolition of the Babri Masjid in the winter of 1992, the ‘othering’ of India has been the liberal war cry. “Hindu khatre mein hai!” is just a copy. The original, perfected by the Congress party and its secular handmaidens in the opposition and media is “Muslim khatre mein hai!”

I hate to tell you this: the Indian Muslim is doing just fine. In the 2011 Census, India’s Muslim population is 172 million. It is the second-largest religious community both in the country and on earth. The success record of this ‘persecuted’ minority is stellar. Philanthropist and founder of Wipro, Azim Premji has donated $21 billion on free education and healthcare. Yusuf Hamied of Cipla gave the world affordable AIDS medication. AR Rahman’s music is played in both temples and night clubs. The list of Muslim Presidents, Chief Justices, cricket captains, film dynasties, and media moguls is long. They are a community with spokespeople, media presence; they have political parties devoted entirely to Muslim concerns. They possess an international solidarity network, and top lawyers to defend constitutional protections. Saudi and Qatari petrodollars fund the building of splendid mosques and run legion of madarasas. Till recently there was even a Haj subsidy. Sure, Muslim representation in Parliament, in state assemblies, in the civil services is proportionally lower than the community’s population. The Muslim male work participation rate is just 536 per thousand population—below Hindu males at 760 and Sikh males at 568. If you add women to the equation, all the numbers fall by 30-40 per cent. These are problems which deserve policy attention, sustained public investment and structural redress. Though the victim trope is part of daily subconscious like a populist tapeworm, the Muslim goes about his business, building empires and businesses and winning elections. This is thus inconvenient to both narratives. But inconvenience is not persecution. And optics is not data.