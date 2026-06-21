In Politics, the Only Consistency is Inconsistency

As a vociferous (and often undiscerning) reader, I tend to read whatever I can lay my hands—and eyes—on. I’ve been doing it since I was a child. Back then, I’d read the dictionary and atlas, or even labels when I could find nothing else. Today, the internet has replaced those simple joys with a bottomless pit of perdition or pleasure (depending on what you find), and reading online means spiralling down a rabbit hole of endless content.

I recently started out reading an HBR article on Difficult Conversations (‘It’s what you say, not what you think, that matters, by the way’) when I noticed a hyperlink to Stress Patterns. But of course, I clicked on it, and then I was gone. One article led to another and another, with me scoffing but lapping up everything. Finally, I arrived at the 11-3-6 rule of friendship.