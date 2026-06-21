Iron Maiden

Then come the sculptures from her Cyborg series. At first they resemble classical statues—smooth limbs and elegant bodies. But something is missing. Arms are cut off. Heads are absent. Surfaces gleam like polished machinery. The figures look human, but also mechanical, as if they belong to a future where the body has merged with technology. Next to them are works from the Anagram series. These sculptures twist together natural shapes and mechanical parts. Some resemble strange creatures. Others look like organic growths made of metal. They blur the line between biology and technology, beauty and mutation.

The final section of the exhibition offers a surprise. Instead of large sculptures, visitors encounter rows of drawings and small models. Nearly 100 sketches and dozens of carefully built maquettes fill the space. “These pieces show how Lee’s ideas take shape. It is a rare chance to see the artist’s thinking before it becomes monumental,” adds Chong.

Seen together, the works reveal the full scale of Bul’s imagination. Her art moves from the intimate scale of drawings to vast architectural structures. Yet the questions running through it remain deeply human. Her work looks at how societies dream about the future—perfect cities, perfect bodies, perfect systems—and why those dreams so often fail. In many ways, Hong Kong forms the perfect setting for this story. Outside the museum, the skyline rises in glass and steel towers. The city itself feels like a vision of the future. Inside the gallery, Bul’s glittering structures echo that ambition—but they also remind us how fragile such visions can be.