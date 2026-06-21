Lessons in Belonging

Javed’s own life changed after a gunfire incident damaged his spinal cord and left him bedridden for years. A doctor once told him he could only do “table jobs.” The remark hurt, but it also gave him direction. “If that is all I can do, then I will do it,” he decided. Using `75,000 he received as relief compensation, Javed started teaching six children with disabilities in a rented room. “I wanted to give children dignity, something that I was denied,” he says.

The school soon became a safe space for children who had struggled to find acceptance elsewhere. “Many were told they were unfit for education,” Javed recalls. One of his students, Zakiya, a visually impaired girl who was once denied admission to a government school, later went on to study at Jawaharlal Nehru University. She had told him, “It’s not my disability, sir, it’s the teachers’ inability to see.”