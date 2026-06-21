Sole searching

Brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Valentino, and Balenciaga have transformed sneakers into coveted status symbols, creating signature silhouettes that command prices running into lakhs. This year alone, Louis Vuitton doubled down on the category with the LV Sneakerina, a ballet-inspired sneaker that blurs the line between performance footwear and high fashion, while its Spring-Summer 2026 LV Trainer continues to retail in luxury-handbag territory, with prices touching ₹1.59 lakh in India. Gucci, meanwhile, has positioned its Re-Web sneaker as a contemporary house signature, combining heritage detailing with a cleaner, more versatile silhouette aimed at a new generation of luxury consumers.

They say shoes make the person. Today, that shoe is increasingly likely to be a sneaker. Not too long ago, luxury footwear meant polished Oxfords, towering heels or logo-laden loafers. Today, however, affluent consumers are pairing everything from tailored suits and linen separates to occasion wear with sneakers that can cost as much as a luxury handbag.