Sole searching

Brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Valentino, and Balenciaga have transformed sneakers into coveted status symbols, creating signature silhouettes that command prices running into lakhs. This year alone, Louis Vuitton doubled down on the category with the LV Sneakerina, a ballet-inspired sneaker that blurs the line between performance footwear and high fashion, while its Spring-Summer 2026 LV Trainer continues to retail in luxury-handbag territory, with prices touching ₹1.59 lakh in India. Gucci, meanwhile, has positioned its Re-Web sneaker as a contemporary house signature, combining heritage detailing with a cleaner, more versatile silhouette aimed at a new generation of luxury consumers.
They say shoes make the person. Today, that shoe is increasingly likely to be a sneaker. Not too long ago, luxury footwear meant polished Oxfords, towering heels or logo-laden loafers. Today, however, affluent consumers are pairing everything from tailored suits and linen separates to occasion wear with sneakers that can cost as much as a luxury handbag.
The global sneakers market is expected to grow from nearly $95 billion in 2025 to almost $144 billion by 2031, fuelled by consumers who increasingly view sneakers as both functional footwear and lifestyle statements. The rise of athleisure, hybrid work cultures and wellness-driven lifestyles has further blurred the line between sportswear and luxury fashion. Sneakers are no longer reserved for the gym or weekend errands; they have become everyday essentials that move seamlessly from meetings and airport lounges to dinners and social gatherings.At Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, luxury sneaker culture now sits comfortably alongside some of fashion’s most established names. Shoppers can move from Balenciaga’s oversized fashion-forward silhouettes to the leather craftsmanship of Bally and Tod’s or Valentino’s luxury footwear offerings without leaving the building. The message is clear: sneakers are no longer an adjunct to luxury fashion; they are increasingly one of its defining categories.
Even specialist retailers have observed the evolution. The growth of sneaker-focused destinations such as Superkicks reflects a maturing consumer who is increasingly aware of limited editions, collaborations and collectible footwear.
Yet not every brand is chasing hype. According to Sumeet Lohia, Country Manager-India, ECCO, today’s consumers are becoming “far more intentional with their purchases” and are seeking products that combine “design, quality, functionality and longevity.” He adds that ECCO’s approach to luxury is focused on craftsmanship, innovation and elevated comfort rather than momentary trends. That thinking is evident in the brand’s Rs25,999 ECCO M Golf Core BOA WP, a premium leather sneaker that stays away from logo-driven appeal.
Whether it is a collector chasing a limited-edition release, a frequent traveller seeking all-day comfort, or a luxury shopper investing in a statement piece, the modern sneaker has evolved far beyond its athletic origins. In today’s luxury landscape, it may well be the ultimate power shoe.