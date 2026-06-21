The Young Sound Wave

Arun took a break from his corporate job in 2022 to guide her while his wife, Rincy, still holds one. “My wife is a huge support for us. She never thinks twice before buying a new bass for Deshna. She works and does more than a mother is supposed to do,” he says.

Subir Malik, founder and keyboardist, ParikramaIn, believes that with the advent of the internet, the aspirations of kids in India are evolving. "In our younger days, most people aspired to become either doctors or engineers. The growth of the internet, along with excellent tutorials, has benefited children by allowing them to learn from anyone in the world. What we did at 25, today's kids are doing at 10. They should keep at it, be humble, be on time and stay away from substance abuse. Even if they don't play live, they can still make a career out of music by opening a school, or a studio, or writing jingles or teaching," he says.

Aanika Pai, another prodigy from South India, is making waves in the guitar world. It is a coincidence that Aanika played with Megan at a gig in Bengaluru when she last visited India. She collaborated with Sanidhya and Deshna for a funk jam video, recorded remotely. Currently living in Gibraltar because her parents work in the British Overseas Territory, the 13-year-old from Hyderabad announced her arrival with a guitar cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s classic, Crazy Train. “Before that, she had 600 followers on Instagram, then it reached 20,000. Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy’s daughter has commented on it,” reveals her father, Avinash.

Aanika’s teacher is the veteran Indian guitarist Sumith Ramachandran, who is particularly known for his finger-picking technique. “We moved to Gibraltar from Hyderabad in 2010. My wife is a data analyst, and I work in the marketing sector. Aanika started taking guitar and piano lessons in Gibraltar since she was six. My father is a multi-instrumentalist, but we seem to have skipped a generation. My brother, Anoop, and I played cricket for Hyderabad; he played the Ranji Trophy,” adds Avinash, whose parenting moment was introducing his daughter to Yousician, a music-learning app. “It was interactive, engaging and had a gamification component. You earn stars and badges on it. Aanika started playing on it as if it was like a video game. She finished nine levels in six months and was about to start the 10th. That’s when Sumith sir stepped in. Initially, he was not keen on teaching a teen, but watching a few of her videos convinced him. He is the reason for Aanika’s growing success.”