Tuning in to Language

At the weekly village haats of Jharkhand’s Latehar and Gumla districts, a catchy jingle crackles through the public address system: “Dahan dahan turrrrrr, dhak dhina din turrrrr.” For most listeners, it is a familiar cue to sing and dance. But here, the broadcast is followed by local news, traditional stories, discussions on agriculture, and updates on weather patterns.

Welcome to Asur Adivasi Radio, a community-led initiative working to preserve Asuri, an endangered tribal language spoken by fewer than 10,000 members of the Asur community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group spread across Gumla, Lohardaga, Palamu, and Latehar districts of Jharkhand. The radio is crowd-funded and also depends on donations.