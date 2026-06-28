Hanging by a Reed

Considered Kashmir’s organic carpet since the 18th century, wagoov are made from reeds harvested from nearby marshes and streams. Come September and October, families cut the reeds just above their roots, bundle them, and leave them to dry under the open sky. Weeks later, they are woven into mats using parallel grass ropes, a technique that demands patience, precision, and years of practice. The result is deceptively simple: a mat that cools in summer and insulates in winter.

There was a time, she recalls, when these mats travelled far beyond the village. “I used to sell reed mats to so many people,” she says. “But there are hardly any customers now.” Despite challenges, Maloora Khujbagh is the last standing village in Kashmir, where 250 households have been struggling to keep this tradition alive.