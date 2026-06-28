India @ 80 Requires Mighty Academia

The stentorian chorus on the need to indigenise strategic national assets has never been louder before and cannot afford be unheard now. Prime Minister Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 is chiselled on the contours of technological sovereignty which forms the key undercurrent for economic and military strength. The proof of the pudding was in the appetising taste during Operation Sindoor. Today, nations that control digital platforms, artificial intelligence, semiconductor technologies, and data ecosystems are shaping the geo-strategic landscape. The trio-riot of NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Apple/Microsoft are capable of tilting commerce, trade, culture, politics, etc. at the drop of a hat. India requires policy statesmanship and aggressive reforms to build such success stories of innovative toppers. Leadership for India in the future is not her maiden race for the present but a second coming of her first leadership position in the past. Lessons from past have demonstrated India’s resilience against global headwinds. Each success story had a customised script, creative director, passionate actors, and nationalist audience. This creator-contributor-consumer trio paved pathways for prosperity during adversity.

The race for AI supremacy is not a sprint but a marathon of sorts. The top three firms based on market-cap, NVIDIA, Apple and Alphabet with Microsoft, TSMC and Meta not far behind influencing AI outcomes and firms like Anthropic, Perplexity and Deepseek changing AI goalpost, the Indian response cannot be surface wipers but deep drillers that address various dimensions of building a sovereign AI ecosystem. It is laughable to ask why TCS or Infosys are not building India’s sovereign AI model akin to asking why IRCTC is not building its own bullet trains. Tata Electronics’ chip manufacturing facility to address the semiconductor requirement is not an isolated effort but a coherent synergy of technology partners. Though we do not have an Indian parallel for Meta or Alphabet, we can certainly push India’s sovereign AI story from its current to new elevated levels using a problem solving approach. The problem of sovereign AI has four fundamental questions to be answered—Compute and Physical Infrastructure, Data and Model Localisation, Capital and Financial Systems, and Talent and Governance. Do we have answers to all?