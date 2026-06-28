Raising the Bar High

Now, her days revolve around speed sessions, jump drills, strength training and recovery at the Anju Bobby George Academy in Bengaluru, under the watchful eye of Uzbekistan-born Bairan. Every competition comes with a specific target. “My day starts by thinking how I can get better, train harder,” she says, “And my nights are about recovery.”

Her crefully curated diet makes a difference. “Before training, it’s oats and dry fruits. After training, a breakfast of eggs. Meals are dal, paneer, sabji and roti or rice—jo ghar mein banta hai (whatever is made at home).” During overseas competitions, OGQ has vegetarian options, protein bars and recovery foods.

Yet for all the medals, satisfaction remains elusive.