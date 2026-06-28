Teaching No Lesson: The Great Indian Education Crisis

The Training Pipeline and Its Leaks

India’s yearly teaching needs can be met with approximately three lakh new teachers, even as 19.5 lakh B.Ed. and D.Ed. graduate across more than 16,000 NCTE-recognised institutions. The culprit is the B.Ed. college ecosystem. Approximately 92 per cent of India’s 16,000 teacher education institutions are privately managed, and not subject to direct government quality control. The NCTE—responsible for maintaining standards across all of them—has a vacancy of 54 to 89 per cent. The District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), which is the public backbone of in-service training, has 30 to 50 per cent faculty vacancies. The system is attempting to train teachers without trainers, through institutions it does not regulate. Private B.Ed. colleges in Tier III towns are purely commercial enterprises. They will admit students with weak academic backgrounds at the right price, for minimal pedagogical training. The logic is straightforward: parents associate English medium with better outcomes and therefore will pay Rs 500-1,500 for monthly tuition, even in places where the government school is free. In every Tier II and Tier III city, hoardings of institutes that advertise “fluency in 30 days” at Rs 2,000-5,000 per student per month are many. No qualification is required to run these; the teacher may be a local commerce graduate with a functional accent and enough YouTube expertise to pass for competent. Madhu Verma, a parent from Delhi, says, “My daughter, who is in Class V at a government school, tells me that the teacher simply translates the textbook into Hindi during English classes instead of actually teaching the language.” English is the dominant language of formal employment, higher education, and upward mobility in India. ASER documents most Class VIII government school students cannot read a simple English sentence. The spoken English institute is the market created by such a failure. Says Verma, “English is such an important skill today that I have enrolled my daughter for private English classes after school. I don’t want her to face the same challenges I did growing up, when English was not taught properly in my school, which limited my opportunities later in life.” Owners of low-grade private schools hire the cheapest available teacher like a local graduate in their 20s, who are kept on an annual contract of Rs 8,000-10,000 per month, sans job security or career progress. A student in such a school is taught by someone who learned to teach at a college barely qualified to teach, in subjects the teacher has not mastered; the “medium” is English only by name.

The English coaching and spoken English institute sector operates outside regulations. Dr Atul Srivastava, Co-Convenor United Front & President, Association of Private Schools, Uttar Pradesh, shares, “Governments often end up regulating others while exempting themselves from similar scrutiny. Private schools, meanwhile, face layer upon layer of compliance requirements.” The NEP proposed the creation of an independent regulator, the State School Standards Authority (SSSA). He says, “Today, however, many regulations are based on infrastructure requirements that may not reflect local realities. For example, schools may be required to meet specifications such as road-width norms that are simply not feasible in many towns and villages. The real question should be whether a school is providing quality education, employing competent teachers, and serving children effectively.”

In rural areas especially, access to education is often more important than whether a road outside the school meets a particular technical standard. Good teachers, safe learning environments, and student outcomes should carry greater weight. “Across sectors, India has independent regulators. Without one for education, school leaders spend more time dealing with paperwork and regulatory requirements than focusing on educational quality, innovation, research or experiential learning,” Dr Srivastava explains.

The proliferation of budget private schools, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas, has produced a sector structurally incapable of delivering quality while commercially incentivised to appear as though it does. The school spends minimally on infrastructure, exploits the RTE-mandated 25 per cent EWS reservation for government reimbursements, and occasionally collects parallel fees from EWS families despite the statute. A 2014 national survey found fewer than 10 per cent of private schools fully complied with RTE provisions. Enforcement is so inconsistent as to be functionally absent in most states: an NGO filing 200 complaints against non-compliant Rajasthan schools in 2019 saw penalties against just 15 of them. Maharashtra’s failure to act on an 85-school contempt directive from the Bombay High Court resulted in a fresh contempt petition in 2025.