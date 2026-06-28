The Fabric of Collaboration

The curatorial lens resists the idea that Indian textiles need to be made contemporary—they already are. This found resonance when Manu Parekh and Madhavi Parekh, alongside The Chanakya School of Craft, created large textile works rooted in folk traditions for the Dior Paris Haute Couture Week 2022. “Local artists are not meant to sit on the floor in exhibitions and demonstrate their skill. We need to address them as equals instead of nameless artists from a community,” says Sreyansi Singh, curator of the exhibition. Together, the works show how textiles can carry both process and presence—where collaboration builds something that neither side could create alone.