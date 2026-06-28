The Not-so-neat Business of NEET

When the results come, one out of 22 aspirants are going to be disappointed. Even among those who manage to crack it, only a few are going to get the college and branch of study of their choice. If any parent or grandparent is reading this, my suggestion would be to look beyond the immediate frenzy of percentiles, optical mark recognition sheets, and answer keys. The true crisis of NEET is not merely an administrative failure; it is a profound crisis of parental imagination. A multi-billion-dollar coaching industry has successfully convinced an entire generation that a teenager’s human worth can be compressed into a single afternoon’s evaluation. When an entire childhood is bartered for the mathematical lottery of a medical seat, families lose the very purpose of why they raise children. Your home must stand as a sanctuary from the world’s relentless ranking systems. If the coaching factories systematically strip away your child’s individuality, your responsibility is to fiercely restore it.

No professional prefix next to a name is worth the cost of a shattered youth or a life cut tragically short. Long after the news cycles about paper leaks and institutional fiascos fade, the emotional scars of this pressure cooker remain deep within families. When the dust settles on this exam cycle, look closely at your teenager. They are a complex human being, not a collection of multiple-choice answers. Be the guiding voice that measures success by their wholeness, their curiosity, and their capacity to bounce back from failure. Choose their long-term wellbeing over fleeting societal prestige. Protect their best years, embrace their unique trajectory, and give them the most powerful gift a parent can offer: the unconditional permission to discover who they are on their own terms.

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