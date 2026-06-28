Would You Choose Digital Over Anodyne?

I’m just coming off a fortnight of anodyne friendship, a reunion of our college girl gang from way back in Chennai nee Madras.

Back then, we were a near inseparable trio. After the college years gave over, we kept in touch, sending congratulations and commiserations as we watched each other navigate the triumphs and troughs of personal and professional life.

Many decades later, here we were: a journalist, a lawyer, a Senior VP at one of the world’s leading tech companies… a line-up out of White Lotus, S3! We got together for a fortnight studded with fun. We lazed about, ate scarily vast quantities of food. We listened to Pink Floyd, Dire Straits, Kiss, Led Zep, and Styx on loop. We put on sheet masks, lay back and murmured confidences about our life-glitches. And we caught up on all the years apart, caught up intensely, with concern, care, and compassion.