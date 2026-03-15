Keeping an AI on the Future in the Age of Hype and Tech

The Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter described capitalism as a process of “creative destruction”; meaning waves of innovation that periodically reorganise the economy. The late 1990s believed the future had arrived early with the magic password “the internet”. Companies added “.com” to their names and their stock prices hit the roof and zoomed off. Investors poured billions into startups that had little more than a website and a logo. But the dotcom bubble burst followed. But quietly the internet itself kept growing; transforming communication, commerce, and culture. The hype collapsed but the technology stayed. Sneaker-sporting startup-punks became dotcom billionaires overnight, backed by venture capitalists. Cities organised “innovation summits”. Governments announced “startup missions”. College students were told that they should not even bother with degrees: just grab a Coke and disrupt something. Disruptions did occur, mostly in Uber and food delivery. More recently Metaverse made its grand entrance, confidently touted as the foregone next phase in human civilisation. Soon enough, neo-experts proclaimed mankind will work and socialise and shop and maybe get married in virtual worlds. They wore a headset for a few minutes, got dizzy and deaf and went back to scrolling through Instagram.

And so, here is Artificial Intelligence, the cosy chatbot of contemporary anxiety. Unlike some earlier fads, it is actually real and really powerful. It will transform industries and professions in ways we cannot anticipate. But the familiar patina of hype theatre isn’t missing. “AI will destroy humanity.” “It will save humanity.” “AI-driven solutions.” “AI-powered futures.” “AI-first strategies.” The average Joe like you and me, so far, is using it to write emails and generate LinkedIn posts. This insanity is less about technology and more about psychology. Historians of technology such as David Edgerton have long pointed out that societies often talk far more about technologies than they actually use. Blockchain illustrated that observation perfectly. Every TV chat show, conclave panel or interview featured at least one person predicting blockchain would transform elections, medicine, art, supply chains, marriage and the afterlife. What it produced were cryptocurrencies named after dogs.