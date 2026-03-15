Our Love for Animals from a Safe Distance

Every few months, people decide they deeply love an animal they haven’t met.

Last year, it was Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo in a zoo in Thailand. Moo was hungry, playful, pushy, and good looking. She had no spines, no jagged edges—nothing that would trigger an amygdala panic response. She was instead all wholesome plumpness, rushing towards her keeper (and her lunch) with her little mouth open in a great grin. So large was her fandom that the zoo overflowed and people got inspired in ways that went beyond the zoo. Women made makeup videos to look like Moo Deng and capture her blush pink undertone; pages on the internet were devoted to her antics. The current craze is Punch, a baby Japanese macaque. Punch lives in a zoo in Japan, and was reportedly abandoned by his mother. From a young age, Punch clung to a little brown soft toy his keepers gave him, a monkey plushie that reminded our young hero of his kin. Living alone for a while, gripping his soft toy, Punch became a symbol for a sort of wistful loneliness.

As the days passed, people followed the fate of Punch with bated breath. Punch was introduced to other monkeys but it was uncertain if he would be accepted. A final, decisive hug between Punch and an older monkey brought relief to both simian and simian fans. Slowly, Punch integrated with another troop, and people could be sure it was a happy ending, neat and comforting.

Yet we don’t often have comforting happy endings for wild animals, those who live in their habitat outside our timings and structure. Germany, that well-endowed country known for its impeccable engineering, has just announced the hunting of wild wolves, animals that have recolonised parts of Europe in recent years. Wolves may have come to Germany via Poland, reclaiming a range they had lost. They are now being blamed for taking livestock—a natural behaviour that occurs if grazing areas mesh with wild animal territories. Wolves cause very little economic damage, and so the move betrays a larger insecurity—of the human need to control the wild, and failing that, to reduce it.