Seven Years to Weave a Poem

Born in 1965 into a traditional weaving family in Hariharpurpatana, Tigiria, Patra learned the craft beside his father, Gopal. Nuapatna’s ikat tradition—part of Odisha’s Bandha kala dating back to the 12th century—survives largely because families like his refused to abandon it. Nearly 2,000 households in Nuapatna still practise the craft. There is no scope for corection in ikat. The threads are resist-dyed— a technique in which certain parts of a fabric are deliberately protected (or “resisted”) so they do not absorb dye, creating patterns or designs—before weaving, so that the patterns align precisely on the loom. Patra charted every syllable of Geet Govinda’s 900 verses before the weaving began. Patra rejects synthetic dyes, working instead with colours taken from tree bark, roots, mud, rusted stones, and fungi. His signature black alone takes nearly a month to develop. “We dye with what the earth gives us,” he says. Ask him how Nuapatna ikat differs from Pochampally. “Nuapatna mainly uses single ikat, where only the warp threads are dyed. This gives the weaver more control, making it possible to create letters, verses, and figurative motifs.” Double ikat are ill-suited to weaving words.

Nuapatna’s ikat legacy is uncertain. Two of Patra’s sons lives away from the loom. “I wanted them to have choices,” he says. Still, Patra teaches and mentors young weavers, determined that knowledge should not die with him. He is pragmatic—almost unsentimental—about art’s growing crossover with fashion. Asked whether artisans are benefiting, he answers without hesitation. “No, because the weaver still is at the mercy of too many factors, and the real artisans are struggling for sales and recognition.” Visibility, he suggests, hasn’t translated into security. The bigger problem is confusion: handloom and machine-made cloth are hard to tell apart. Here, time is the real currency. A dupatta takes him 10 days; a sari can be completed in 12 days or stretch into years depending on the complexity of the weave. At present, he is inscribing bandanas of the 19th-century Odia saint, poet, and social reformer Bhima Bhoi onto a sari.