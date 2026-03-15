The Slash that Became a Language

That severity extended beyond the canvas. Mehta was famously exacting, destroying a large number of his own works if they failed to meet his standards. Art historians have often pointed out that this ruthless self-editing contributes to the concentrated power of what survives. Art historian and author Ina Puri says, “There is seldom a work of his that is not extraordinary. Even when he was showing a single work in a group exhibition, it would be emphatic. No other artist has that kind of discipline. Nothing but the best would emerge from his studio. And for this he is respected and his art is where it is today.” No wonder, his work has played a decisive role in shaping the global valuation of Indian modern art. Last year, Mehta’s Trussed Bull sold for about `61.8 crore, one of the highest prices ever paid for an Indian artwork. In 2002, his Celebration triptych shattered records at Christie’s, becoming one of the first Indian artworks to command international attention at that scale. Paintings such as Mahishasura and Durga Mahisasura Mardini crossed the million-dollar mark at major auction houses.

Art historians view him as the moral anchor of Indian modernism, an artist who internalised the trauma of Partition, urban alienation, and social brutality, and translated them into a visual language of compression and constraint. Others focus on his formal intelligence: the way the diagonal line destabilised traditional composition, or how negative space became as charged as figuration. There is also widespread agreement that his auction successes altered the trajectory of Indian art abroad.

But beyond the numbers and the mythology of record prices, his true legacy lies in how much he removed. By paring down gesture, colour, and narrative, he created images that continue to impress long after the first glance. In the story of 20th-century Indian art, Tyeb Mehta remains a figure of disciplined intensity: unsparing, influential, and unyielding.