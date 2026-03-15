The Slash that Became a Language

There is a story often told about the late and legendary Tyeb Mehta: in the late 1960s, dissatisfied with a canvas, he flung a thick black streak of paint across it. What might have been an act of frustration became a lifelong formal principle. That diagonal slash returned again and again in his later works. From that gesture emerged an oeuvre defined by restraint. To mark the artist’s birth centenary, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) presents Tyeb Mehta: Bearing Weight (With the Lightness of Being) in collaboration with the Tyeb Mehta Foundation and the Saffronart Foundation. Spanning over six decades, the exhibition brings together over 120 works across paintings, drawings, sculptures, film, and rare archival material. A poignant centrepiece is Mehta’s 16-minute-16-second film Koodal—a hypnotic, cyclical meditation on life, death and transformation, where humans, animals, and deities move in eternal rhythm.
Mehta’s best-known images—trussed bulls bound into helpless geometry, mythic figures locked in brutal stasis, limbs compressed into tight pictorial compartments—are distilled states of being. Works such as the Diagonal series, Celebration, and his many reimaginings of Kali and Mahishasura draw on Indian mythology without reverence or ornament. Born in Gujarat and trained at Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai, Mehta came of age during the formative decades of Indian modernism. His move to London in the late 1950s—and later encounters with the art worlds of New York—exposed him to European expressionism and postwar angst. Critics have frequently drawn parallels with Francis Bacon, noting a shared fascination with contorted bodies and existential dread. Yet where Bacon’s spaces dissolve into painterly chaos, Mehta’s worlds grew increasingly controlled over time.
That severity extended beyond the canvas. Mehta was famously exacting, destroying a large number of his own works if they failed to meet his standards. Art historians have often pointed out that this ruthless self-editing contributes to the concentrated power of what survives. Art historian and author Ina Puri says, “There is seldom a work of his that is not extraordinary. Even when he was showing a single work in a group exhibition, it would be emphatic. No other artist has that kind of discipline. Nothing but the best would emerge from his studio. And for this he is respected and his art is where it is today.” No wonder, his work has played a decisive role in shaping the global valuation of Indian modern art. Last year, Mehta’s Trussed Bull sold for about `61.8 crore, one of the highest prices ever paid for an Indian artwork. In 2002, his Celebration triptych shattered records at Christie’s, becoming one of the first Indian artworks to command international attention at that scale. Paintings such as Mahishasura and Durga Mahisasura Mardini crossed the million-dollar mark at major auction houses.
Art historians view him as the moral anchor of Indian modernism, an artist who internalised the trauma of Partition, urban alienation, and social brutality, and translated them into a visual language of compression and constraint. Others focus on his formal intelligence: the way the diagonal line destabilised traditional composition, or how negative space became as charged as figuration. There is also widespread agreement that his auction successes altered the trajectory of Indian art abroad.
But beyond the numbers and the mythology of record prices, his true legacy lies in how much he removed. By paring down gesture, colour, and narrative, he created images that continue to impress long after the first glance. In the story of 20th-century Indian art, Tyeb Mehta remains a figure of disciplined intensity: unsparing, influential, and unyielding.