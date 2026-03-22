A Script Carved Out of Mountains

When a child is scolded for clumsy handwriting in Himachal Pradesh, a common statement is “What Tankri have you scribbled?” In all irony, Tankri, which is now a metaphor for an illegible scribble, was once a script used to write over 20 Pahadi languages. Until the late 1940s, it was the primary script for business, revenue records, and literature in the state. But today, with fewer than ten people knowing it, the lines and curves of Tankri faded away after the standardised imposition of Devanagari following India’s independence.

The script entered 28-year-old Akriti Dhiman’s life not through family or cultural heritage, but through Instagram. Hailing from Mandi district’s Sundernagar, she had grown up speaking Pahadi, but her first encounter with Tankri left her unsettled—the feeling of glancing at her mother tongue and not being able to read a word. It wasn’t just her; even her grandparents couldn’t recognise it. This moment of disorientation led her to trace the script of her mother tongue down the map of history and step out on a quest to breathe life into Tankri.

Along with heartfelt scribbles in personal diaries, inscriptions on miniature paintings, and embossings on the rim of utensils, Dhiman discovered Tankri in the ruins of old Himachali temples. She says, “Having spotted signatures in Tankri on bank documents, I have encountered the script on property papers and accounts logs.” Dhiman is building the vocabulary to understand the lost script, piece by piece. After receiving the Green Hub x Royal Enfield Conservation Grant 2025, she relocated to Kangra—the district with the most remnants of Tankri. The first step in her journey was learning the script herself. “I wanted to be able to decipher what was written on each temple wall and every family heirloom.”