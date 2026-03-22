Fixing the Everyday

The queue in a Trichy supermarket moved slowly. Billing counters beeped, trolleys nudged forward, and customers waited with patience. M Revathi stood there too—watching, calculating, slightly irritated. “I kept thinking, why should something so simple consume so much time?” she says. The question didn’t end at the checkout. It followed her home and soon took shape as a solution: a smart trolley that could scan and bill items automatically, doing away with long queues altogether.

That instinct—to notice friction and resolve it—runs through Magnitudo Technologies, the company Revathi founded in 2021 in Trichy. Magnitudo builds Internet-connected devices and the software that powers them—compact, purpose-driven electronics paired with mobile or web apps that turn raw data into clear, usable action for farmers, retailers, and small businesses.

The second push came from closer home. Revathi grew up in a farming family and had seen how cattle health was often managed through guesswork. Farmers relied on observation and instinct, with little access to timely data. So she and her team developed a small, attachable device that tracks activity, temperature, and movement, sending alerts to a phone when something goes off track.

“Technology was available,” she says, “but it wasn’t accessible or user-friendly for common people.” Magnitudo positions itself in that gap—building tools that are simple to use, affordable, and designed for real-world problems. No unnecessary features, no intimidating dashboards, just systems that work.